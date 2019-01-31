Recent News

  

Concordia Maritime Limits its Losses in 2018

in International Shipping News 31/01/2019

Year-end report, 1 January–31 December 2018

Total income
Q4: SEK 367.8 (193.8) million
12 months: SEK 1,052.9 (827.5) million

EBITDA
Q4: SEK 77.1 (10.1) million
12 months: SEK 56.8 (51.3) million

Result before tax
Q4: SEK –19.4 (–42.0) million
12 months: SEK –181.9 (–660.2) million

Result per share after tax
Q4: SEK –0.41 (–0.88)
12 months: SEK –3.81 (–13.83)

Events in the fourth quarter

Sale of shares in chartered-in Suezmax vessels.
Another quarter without any lost time injuries (LTI). This means that the Company has had five consecutive years without any lost time injuries.
The Board proposes to the AGM a dividend of SEK 0 (0) per share.

Key ratios

Total income, SEK million 1,052.9 (827.5)
EBITDA, SEK million 56.8 (51.3)
EBITDA, USD million 6.5 (6.0)
Operating result, SEK million –130.1 (–624.6)
Result after financial net, SEK million –181.9 (–186.5)
Result before tax, SEK million –181.9 (–660.2)
Result after tax, SEK million –182.1 (–660.2)
Equity ratio, % 38 (41)
Return on equity, % –15.6 (–41.7)
Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 160.1 (335.5)
Result per share after tax, SEK –3.81 (–13.83)
Equity per share, SEK 22.24 (25.60)
Lost-time injuries 0 (0)

Source: Concordia Maritime

