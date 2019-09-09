Concordia Maritime receives IMOIIMAX payment of USD 5 million

Recent News

  
09/09/2019

Based on the cooperation between Stena Bulk AB and Concordia Maritime AB (“Concordia Maritime” or “The Company”) related to the IMOIIMAX concept, the Company will receive a payment of USD 5 million. Concordia Maritime was the driving force behind the IMOIIMAX concept initiative and the payment is a consequence of the commercial successes of the IMOIIMAX fleet since delivery. The payment will be made during Q3 2019 and will be reported as other income.
Source: Concordia Maritime

