Concordia Maritime receives IMOIIMAX payment of USD 5 million

Based on the cooperation between Stena Bulk AB and Concordia Maritime AB (“Concordia Maritime” or “The Company”) related to the IMOIIMAX concept, the Company will receive a payment of USD 5 million. Concordia Maritime was the driving force behind the IMOIIMAX concept initiative and the payment is a consequence of the commercial successes of the IMOIIMAX fleet since delivery. The payment will be made during Q3 2019 and will be reported as other income.

Source: Concordia Maritime