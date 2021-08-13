Concordia Maritime Reports First Half Loss on Continued Weak Tanker Market
Total income
Q2: SEK 208.4 (300.7) million
HY1: SEK 388.0 (649.4) million
EBITDA
Q2: SEK –16.7 (114.1) million
HY1: SEK –62.4 (237.3) million
Result before tax
Q2: SEK –88.4 (28.3) million
HY1: SEK –208.6 (57.3) million
Result per share after tax
Q2: SEK –1.88 (0.59)
HY1: SEK –4.42 (1.20)
Events in the second quarter
New waivers received from lending banks
Two scheduled drydockings completed
Events after the end of the quarter
The Board of Directors has invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 12 August 2021 as per separate notice for approval of the time charter and the guarantee contract under the Term Sheet with the lending banks.
Key figures Jan-Jun 2021
Total income, SEK million: 388.0 (649.4)
EBITDA, SEK million: –62.4 (237.3)
EBITDA, USD million: –7.4 (24.5)
Operating result, SEK million: –176.1 (106.6)
Result before tax, SEK million: –208.6 (57.3)
Result after tax, SEK million: –211.1 (57.3)
Equity ratio, %: 24 (31)
Return on equity, %: neg (0)
Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 139.5 (527.8)
Result per share after tax, SEK: –4.42 (1.20)
Equity per share, SEK: 14.67 (22.57)
Lost-time injuries: 2 (1)
