Concordia Maritime: Sale and delivery of two vessels – in a turbulent world

Total income

Q3: SEK 20.7 (118.2) million

9 months: SEK 231.1 (423.1) million

EBITDA

Q3: SEK -6.4 (38.0) million

9 months: SEK 103.4 (170.4) million

Result before tax

Q3: SEK -21.8 (-22.8) million

9 months: SEK 24.4 (-16.7) million

Result per share after tax

Q3: SEK -0.43 (-0.48)

9 months: SEK 0.41 (-0.37)

Events in the third quarter

Sale and delivery of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.

All loans from related parties repaid.

Key figures Jan-Sep 2023