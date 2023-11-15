Concordia Maritime: Sale and delivery of two vessels – in a turbulent world
Total income
Q3: SEK 20.7 (118.2) million
9 months: SEK 231.1 (423.1) million
EBITDA
Q3: SEK -6.4 (38.0) million
9 months: SEK 103.4 (170.4) million
Result before tax
Q3: SEK -21.8 (-22.8) million
9 months: SEK 24.4 (-16.7) million
Result per share after tax
Q3: SEK -0.43 (-0.48)
9 months: SEK 0.41 (-0.37)
Events in the third quarter
Sale and delivery of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.
All loans from related parties repaid.
Key figures Jan-Sep 2023
- Total income, SEK million: 231.1 (423.1)
of which result from ship sales, SEK million: 112.4 (41.9)
- EBITDA, SEK million: 103.4 (170.4)
- EBITDA, USD million: 9.8 (17.2)
- Operating result, SEK million: 56.6 (42.8)
- Result before tax, SEK million: 24.4 (-16.7)
- Result after tax, SEK million: 19.5 (-17.6)
- Equity ratio, %: 91 (20)
- Return on equity, %: 37 (neg)
- Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 243.4 (86.1)
- Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.41 (-0.37)
- Equity per share, SEK: 9.43 (7.12)
- Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)
