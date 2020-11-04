Concordia Maritime Takes Financial Hit During Third Quarter on Weak Tanker Market
Concodia Maritime released its financial info for the third quarter and nine-month period.
Following are the main highlights:
Interim report, 1 January–30 September 2020
A weak tanker market
Total income
Q3: SEK 210.7 (259.2) million
9 months: SEK 860.1 (822.6) million
EBITDA
Q3: SEK 45.1 (52.4) million
9 months: SEK 282.4 (187.3) million
Result before tax
Q3: SEK –35.9 (–35.6) million
9 months: SEK 21.4 (–73.0) million
Result per share after tax
Q3: SEK –0.75 (–0.75)
9 months: SEK 0.45 (–1.53)
Events in the third quarter
Two scheduled drydockings completed
Participation in charter in of Suezmaxes corresponding to 1.7 vessels
Key figures
Total income, SEK million: 860.1 (822.6)
EBITDA, SEK million: 282.4 (187.3)
EBITDA, USD million: 30.1 (19.9)
Operating result, SEK million: 92.5 (2.9)
Result before tax, SEK million: 21.4 (–73.0)
Result after tax, SEK million: 21.4 (–73.1)
Equity ratio, %: 31 (30)
Return on equity, %: 0 (–8)
Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 438.5 (158.4)
Result per share after tax, SEK 0.45 (–1.53)
Equity per share, SEK: 21.18 (23.08)
Lost-time injuries: 1 (1)
Source: Concordia Maritime