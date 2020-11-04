Concordia Maritime Takes Financial Hit During Third Quarter on Weak Tanker Market

Concodia Maritime released its financial info for the third quarter and nine-month period.

Following are the main highlights:

Interim report, 1 January–30 September 2020

A weak tanker market

Total income

Q3: SEK 210.7 (259.2) million

9 months: SEK 860.1 (822.6) million

EBITDA

Q3: SEK 45.1 (52.4) million

9 months: SEK 282.4 (187.3) million

Result before tax

Q3: SEK –35.9 (–35.6) million

9 months: SEK 21.4 (–73.0) million

Result per share after tax

Q3: SEK –0.75 (–0.75)

9 months: SEK 0.45 (–1.53)

Events in the third quarter

Two scheduled drydockings completed

Participation in charter in of Suezmaxes corresponding to 1.7 vessels

Key figures

Total income, SEK million: 860.1 (822.6)

EBITDA, SEK million: 282.4 (187.3)

EBITDA, USD million: 30.1 (19.9)

Operating result, SEK million: 92.5 (2.9)

Result before tax, SEK million: 21.4 (–73.0)

Result after tax, SEK million: 21.4 (–73.1)

Equity ratio, %: 31 (30)

Return on equity, %: 0 (–8)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 438.5 (158.4)

Result per share after tax, SEK 0.45 (–1.53)

Equity per share, SEK: 21.18 (23.08)

Lost-time injuries: 1 (1)

Source: Concordia Maritime