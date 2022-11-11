Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Concordia Maritime:Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2022

Concordia Maritime:Interim report, 1 January-30 September 2022

in International Shipping News 11/11/2022

Events in the third quarter

  • Agreement on sale of three P-MAX vessels. The sale is expected to have an overall positive liquidity effect of approximately USD 30 million. The surplus will
  • be used for accelerated loan amortisation.Delivery of P-MAX tanker Stena Paris. The sale enables accelerated loan amortisation of approximately USD 5 million.

Key figures Jan-Sep 2022

  • Total income, SEK million: 423.1 (553.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 170.4 (-119.1)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 17.2 (-14.0)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 42.8 (-293.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: -16.7 (-350.0)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: -17.6 (-352.6)
  • Interest-bearing liabilities 1.053,9 (1.566,5)
  • Equity ratio, %: 20 (25)
  • Return on equity, %: neg (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 86.1 (70.0)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: -0.37 (-7.39)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 7.12 (12.49)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)
Full Report

Source: Concordia Maritime AB

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software