Concrete agreements on green hydrogen from Spain to the Netherlands

The Port of Rotterdam Authority is working on a series of concrete projects across the chain of production, infrastructure, transport, import and consumption to make this happen. Green hydrogen plays a leading role in this. The port of Rotterdam is the future hydrogen hub of North-West Europe and is actively preparing for large-scale imports of green hydrogen.

Royal visit to the green hydrogen route Spain-Netherlands

On Tuesday, 13 and Wednesday, 14 June 2023, agreements were reached between Dutch and Spanish parties to strengthen the green hydrogen corridor between Northern and Southern Europe. These agreements took place at the same time that Dutch King Willem-Alexander, together with Spanish King Felipe VI, visited Spanish companies that will produce green hydrogen for North-West Europe.

Spain is a major player in green hydrogen exports and the Port of Rotterdam Authority has been actively connecting parties in the chain to enable large-scale imports from Spain for some time. In 2022, for instance, the port of Rotterdam and Spanish energy company Cepsa agreed to work together to create the first green hydrogen corridor between Southern and Northern Europe. This will create a supply chain for green hydrogen between two major ports in Europe: Rotterdam and Algeciras.

On 13 June 2023, ACE Terminal partners and Spanish company Iberdrola signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the import of green hydrogen the Spanish energy company plans to transport to the Netherlands in the form of green ammonia. At the same time, a letter of intent was signed between Iberdrola and Gasunie to establish the green hydrogen chain from Spain to the Netherlands. Iberdrola will supply green ammonia to the planned ACE import terminal, a project of HES International, Vopak and Gasunie at the port of Rotterdam, and have it transported to its European clients as green hydrogen through the Dutch national hydrogen network of Gasunie’s subsidiary Hynetwork Services.

Today, 14 June 2023, Cepsa and Yara Clean Ammonia signed an agreement to connect Southern and Northern Europe with green hydrogen in the presence of the kings of Spain and the Netherlands. It is a strategic partnership to establish the first maritime green hydrogen corridor between the ports of Algeciras and Rotterdam for decarbonising European industry and maritime transport. The Spanish power company also signed an agreement with Gasunie, for access to the green hydrogen transport network in the Netherlands, which will connect the port of Rotterdam with other European industrial clusters in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Source: Port of Rotterdam