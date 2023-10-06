Connectivity, agility and multimodality: Valenciaport’s letter of introduction at Fruit Attraction

More than three million tons of refrigerated products managed in 2022 with destination to more than a hundred international ports. With these figures, Valenciaport presents to the visitors of Fruit Attraction its differential offer of logistics service aimed at the traffic of perishable products.

Valenciaport is a hub with excellent connectivity -more than a thousand facilities around the world-, facilities equipped with 3,250 reefer connection points, 16,000 square meters of warehouses dedicated exclusively to the logistics of refrigerated products, very agile border checkpoints -commitment to review in less than 45 minutes- and digitization of all logistics operations that increases the profitability of the available spaces.

The Valenciaport delegation, headed by Cristina Rodriguez, head of Commercial and Customers of PAV, presents in this edition its improved offer for reefer traffic. In this sense, the Port Authority of València (PAV) applies discounts of up to 30% to fruits, vegetables, meat and frozen fish, goods in reefer containers, with the only condition that a minimum volume of 1,000 TEU’s – twenty-foot containers or 6.1 meters – is reached.

In this sense, the PAV is boosting with better facilities, differential services and its commitment to multimodality the logistics aimed at the traffic of perishable products, an essential sector for many Spanish industries that channel through the Valencian docks the fruits and vegetables exported to the five continents.

Sustainable multimodality

The railroad is a clear commitment of Valenciaport to improve connections with the peninsula, but also to decarbonize its activity. For this reason, the PAV has a strategy to improve its railway infrastructures with more connections and more trains. In fact, last year 4,634 trains entered or left the Valencian precinct, 9% more than in 2021. Trains are getting longer, with more wagons and carrying more containers and goods. And the trend for the coming years is that this figure will continue to increase.

In order to promote the rail-sea interconnection for the transport of goods -currently around 8% in the Port of València-, the PAV has budgeted 240 million euros. Likewise, it is also working on other projects such as the Valencia-Madrid rail freeway and its extension to Lisbon, the support of loading points in its hinterland or the use of new technologies in the sector.

Clean energy, rail, digitalization, sustainable infrastructures and innovation are actions being carried out by the PAV as part of its Valenciaport 2030, zero emissions objective. Commitments, innovation and connections necessary for refrigerated container traffic, essential for the safe and efficient transport of perishable goods such as fresh or frozen foods that require strict temperature control to preserve their quality and prevent their deterioration during transport. With all this, Valenciaport has attended the most important international fair of the fruit and vegetable sector, which this year hosts the largest participation in its history from 3 to 5 October at IFEMA. More than 2,000 exhibiting companies from 56 countries, 64,000 square meters and 90,000 professionals from 135 different nationalities are present in its 15th edition.

Source: Port Authority of Valencia