ConocoPhillips Provides Preliminary Third-Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Update and Announces Intent to Resume Share Repurchases of $1 Billion During the Fourth Quarter of 2020

ConocoPhillips provided information regarding certain preliminary third-quarter 2020 operational and financial updates. Final third-quarter results will be reported on Oct. 29.

The company also announced that it intends to resume share repurchases of $1 billion during the fourth quarter of 2020 under its existing authorization. The repurchases will be funded from available cash on the balance sheet. Management retains the discretion to determine the level and pace of share repurchases.

The company expects to report third-quarter 2020 production volumes of 1,050 to 1,070 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOED). This estimate reflects the impact of third-quarter curtailments and planned seasonal turnaround activity. Curtailments for the quarter were approximately 90 MBOED on a net basis. Of the total net curtailments, approximately 65 MBOED were in the Lower 48, 15 MBOED were in the Surmont operation in Canada and the remainder were in Malaysia and Norway. Based on estimated average realized prices, the estimated cash from operations (CFO) of the curtailed volumes is approximately $150 million. The company fully restored production in the Lower 48, Alaska and Canada by the end of the third quarter. Seasonal planned turnaround activity primarily impacted Canada, the Asia Pacific region and Alaska. During the quarter, the company also completed the previously announced transaction to acquire additional Montney acreage in Canada from Kelt Exploration Ltd.

Given ongoing price volatility, the company is providing estimated ranges for third-quarter realized prices. Total average realized prices are expected to be $30 to $32 per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) for the third quarter of 2020. These estimates reflect the impacts of curtailment ramp ups, as well as normal pricing variability due to timing and local differentials.



