Consecutive Voyage Contract and Construction of Woodchip Carrier for Nippon Paper

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (hereinafter “K” LINE) is pleased to announce that an agreement is to be made with Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.,on consecutive voyage contract of new 3.6 million CFT woodchip carrier delivered in 2022. She will be in dedicated service to them for carrying woodchips for paper materials andsome Biomass woodchipsfor Biomass power generation business which operation will be started at Tomakomai in 2023.

She isequipped with the latesteconomical and environmental-friendly features.SheinstallsHybrid fin behind the propellerto save energyand Ballast water treatment system to compliant with the ballast waterdischarging rules. Furthermore, for complying with the regulation of SOx global cap that will be enforced in all sea areas from January 2020, the vessel is equipped with a scrubber on the funnel to remove sulfur oxides fromthe gas discharged from the engine.

“K” LINEgroup recognizes that environment problems are common issue for all humanity and specified in “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 to take action independently for reducing environmental burden and contribute tothe realization of a sustainable society.Use of Biomass woodchipsleading to reduce CO2 is common to our efforts.

In order to achieve“K”LINE Value for our Next Century, we secure long term contracts and contribute to stable supply of Biomass woodchipsfor environmental load reduction.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.