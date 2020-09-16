Consort Express Lines chooses TM Master from Tero Marine

Norwegian based Tero Marine has been awarded a prestigious contract with Consort Express Lines to supply the complete TM Master suite of applications to their fleet of general cargo vessels as well as 14 harbour tugs from Pacific Towing.

Tero Marine is delighted to announce that it has won a major new contract with Papua New Guinea based Consort Express Lines. The agreement also includes 14 tugs owned by Pacific Towing, both companies being part of Steamships Trading Company, within the Swire Group. Tero Marine will provide them with their full range of Fleet Management software applications across, Procurement, Maintenance, Crew Management, Quality and Environment.

Consort is the leading provider of coastal shipping in Papua New Guinea. Operating geared, multipurpose vessels offering scheduled liner services to the 17 main ports in Papua New Guinea.

Pacific Towing enjoys a reputation of excellence and reliability in marine services throughout PNG, Oceania and South East Asia. Their highly professional staff, well-maintained fleet, and commitment to safety, environmental protection and community enables them to provide high value, sustainable services.

“I want to applaud Consort for having the confidence to be making such a progressive move in these uncertain times. I am confident that our TM Master software will help optimize the management and compliance of their fleet. I would like to pay tribute to the professionalism of our knowledgeable team and in particular our colleagues in Singapore that worked hard to win this contract by listening carefully to Consort’s needs and demonstrating that we could satisfy their requirements. We welcome both Consort Express Lines and Pacific Towing to our expanding customer community,” said Rune Lyngaas, Tero Marine’s CEO.

“There were several reasons for choosing Tero Marine’s TM Master. The most obvious one was its complete product features and functions which suited our internal procedures and business needs. Secondly, TM Master was the most user friendly system so our crews will not have to undergo intensive training sessions,” said Chris De Villiers, COO of Consort Express Lines.

“Another major factor from our point of view, was the complete understanding by the team at Tero Marine of our requirements regarding our business processes. They were able to provide the right solutions to our needs and were pro-active in everything from pre-project documentation to implementation plan.” he added.

Mr. De Villiers concluded that “In challenging times like these, we need to focus on keeping the ships sailing. Having a professional partner like we have found in Tero Marine is crucial.”

“I am delighted to see that our focus on UX (User Experience) in every aspect of how we serve our customers is being acknowledged and rewarded.” Mr Lyngaas adds.

Tero Marine has developed fleet management software for the shipping industry for more than three decades. Our flagship, the TM Master suite, has established itself as one of the leading maritime software brands. Based on a thousand years of Norwegian shipping knowledge, our product range includes modules for planned maintenance, procurement, crew management and quality & environment. Our headquarters are located in Bergen at the Norwegian west coast with representatives on every continent.

Tero Marine is part of the Ocean Technologies Group, which is a global learning and operational technology company dedicated to accelerating the potential of innovative companies that serve the maritime industry in the 21st Century. The Group also includes maritime e-learning training providers Seagull, Videotel, Maritime Training Services and leading English language testing company Marlins, plus document and HSEQ solutions provider COEX.

Source: Consort Express Lines