Construction Contract of 210,000-dwt Bulk Carrier for JFE Steel

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is pleased to announce that construction contract for 210,000-dwt Bulk Carrier to be completed in 2021 fiscal year has been made with Japan Marine United Corporation.

After delivery from the yard, the vessel will be put into a consecutive voyage as per contract signed with JFE Steel and will be engaged in iron ore and coal transportation.

The main features of this vessel will comply with NOx emission regulations (Tier III) and be equipped with SOx scrubber that removes SOx from the exhaust gas for complying with SOx emission regulations that will be enforced worldwide from January 2020. This vessel is also an energy-saving type that achieves both increased cargo weight and reduced fuel consumption compared to conventional ships. In addition, she is a state-of-the-art vessel that meets the EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index), which is a GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission regulation, taking into consideration the Phase 2 level applied to contracted vessels after 2020.

Our Coal & Iron Ore Carrier Group fleet is dedicated to responding flexibly and proactively to customer needs for environmental responses that are expected to expand in the future, while also strengthening our efforts to successfully achieve GHG reduction targets in our “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 as well as IMO.

Vessel Particulars (All figures are approximate)

LOA : 299.99M

Width : 50.00M

Depth : 25.00M

Draft : 18.40M

Deadweight : 211,000T

Gross Ton : 108,900

Source: K-Line