Construction of Next-Generation Environmental-Friendly Car Carrier Fueled by LNG (2nd report) -Installed LNG fuel tank

On May 7-8 2020, LNG fuel tanks have been installed on a car carrier which is under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co.,Ltd. (Imabari Shipbuilding Group). The construction is currently on going with estimated delivery within 2020 fiscal year.

The vessel is equipped with a Dual-Fuel Diesel Engine (Mitsui MAN B&W ME-GI), and the Fuel Gas Supply System (FGSS) engineered by TGE Marine Gas Engineering GmbH of Mitsui E&S Group. The FGSS is composed of LNG fuel tank and high-pressure pump.

The LNG fuel tank on the vessel is an independent tank of type C, which allows the design pressure to be set higher than other types of LNG fuel tanks. Because the boiling point of methane which is the main component of LNG is -161.5℃, LNG is constantly vaporized due to heat input from outside of the tank. Therefore the tank pressure is increased by the vaporized gas inside of the tank. The type C independent tank allows vaporized gas to be kept in the tank for a relatively longer period of time.

Source: K Line