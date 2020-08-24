Construction of Next-Generation Environmentally-Friendly Car Carrier Fueled by LNG Launched

On July 31 2020, the LNG fueled car carrier which is under construction at Tadotsu Shipyard Co.Ltd. (Imabari Shipbuilding Group) was launched safely. Construction is currently on going with an estimated delivery within the 2020 fiscal year.



(*The International Convention for Prevention of Marine Pollution)

The main engine on thisvessel is a dual-fuel diesel engine ME-GI with exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR) to apply with NOx Tier III. Regulation of NOx Tier III requires 80% reduction of NOx against that of Tier I

Auxiliary enginesare also dual-fuel diesel engines which conform to NOx Tier III in gas mode. The auxiliary engine with a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR) is designed to meet NOx tier III requirements even in diesel mode, offering flexibility in the choice of fuel.

Source: Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd