Container carrying ship tilts at Ctg port

A Panama flag carrier ship loaded with containers tilted to its one side at jetty number 11 of Chittagong sea port this morning.

No injury has been reported.

Port sources said, the ship named OEL Hind loaded with 964 containers, including FCL containers, tilted around 10 degrees to the jetty side at 7:00am on Sunday.

The draft of the ship is eight metres and its length 184.10 metres, they said. The pilot and the crew unloaded some containers from the vessel in order to restore balance to the tilted side of the ship by lessening weight of goods from it.

The local agent of the ship is GBX. The vessel was scheduled to leave the Chittagong port today but due to the incident, the schedule of its departure from the port was cancelled later in the day.

The Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) will allow the container vessel to set its sail after getting its fitness certificate from the surveyors.

Meanwhile, the captain and the pilot are investigating the incident.

Source: Financial Express