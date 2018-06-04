Container handling up 45% at King Abdullah Port: CEO

Mr. Rayan Qutub, CEO of King Abdullah Port, has announced that the port has achieved new heights in container handling this year, already showing a 45% increase during the first four months of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

Qutub confirmed that the substantial increase will play an important role in promoting King Abdullah Port as a logistics hub strategically located on the Red Sea. He added that the progress at King Abdullah Port falls in line with Vision 2030’s logistics goals to link the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe by offering state-of-the-art services and infrastructure to service international shipping lines and facilitate transshipment services as well as imports and exports.

Qutub expressed his gratitude to all the port’s partners, from government agencies to the private sector, including the Economic Cities Authority, the Saudi Customs, the Border Guards and the National Container Terminals, as well as all customs brokers, importers and exporters.

Source: King Abdullah Port