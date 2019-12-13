Container Jacking Systems Make Their Mark in Intermodal Container Logistics

Installed in over 20 countries, C-Lifts are emerging as viable container lifting equipment, challenging the mid-range container handling market, and dominating the container jacking niche.

“Companies are realizing that in many cases, a vertical lifting container system is a superior solution to traditional container handling equipment,” says BISON CEO Greg Fahey.

“Previously, the only options were capital-intensive pieces of equipment, or at a pinch, hiring a crane. Given the size and cost of traditional CHE. Buying these big machines can be a little like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut!”

In other words, the size and cost of traditional container handlers puts them out of reach for many operators.

Container jacks give organisations the ability to assert more control over their container shipping operations at a fraction of the cost or traditional equipment.

But now, importers and exporters are realizing they can eliminate scheduling frustrations by owning their own container lifting system.

Fahey continues: “A coolstore customer of ours was frustrated with the shortage of haulage companies with the capability to also put containers on the ground. By installing their own container hoists on site, they have taken back control of their container logistics and are able to work with a wider range of haulage companies – cutting costs and making it easier to ship on time.”

Container owners are also benefiting from the small footprint and portability of C-Lifts. Contractors are now delivering their containerized assets into secure facilities on schedule, without the hassle of coordinating third party crane hire. and getting containers on and off trucks around the globe in remote locations.

In Fahey’s words “We have put the power back in the hands of the operator.”

BISON expects strong order growth throughout 2020.

“We’re delighted with the global interest,” says BISON CEO, Greg Fahey. “We are receiving orders from across the globe.”

The C-Lift range includes the automated A-Series, the portable heavy-lifting P-Series, and the manual M-Series. (https://www.bison-jacks.com/solutions/container-lifting/)

The BISON C-Lift range is set to expand with the addition of the T-Series in early 2020.

Source: BISON Group