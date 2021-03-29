Container line CMA CGM says diverting some ships away from Suez Canal

Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Saturday it has decided to divert some vessels around the Cape of Good Hope due to the suspension of traffic in the Suez Canal.

In a website update, French-based CMA CGM listed two vessels that would be initially diverted, adding it was also considering alternative maritime, rail or air routes for cargo yet to be loaded.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)