Container line Hapag-Lloyd announces scrubber, LNG trials for IMO 2020 compliance

Container line Hapag-Lloyd has selected three of its vessels to use LNG bunkering and scrubbers as pilot projects to try out alternative means of complying with the International Maritime Organization’s stricter sulfur controls in 2020.

The IMO’s marine fuels sulfur limit is set to drop from 3.5% to 0.5% at the start of 2020, forcing ship-operators to either switch to cleaner, more expensive fuels or install emissions-cleaning scrubber systems on board their vessels to allow them to continue to use fuel oil.

Hapag-Lloyd is currently preparing to test scrubbers on two of its vessels, and is converting a third to run on LNG, the company said last Friday.

The company has a fleet of 226 container ships, and burned a total of 2.2 million mt of bunker fuel in the first half of 2018.

Scrubber installations have accelerated recently, with several large shipowners announcing that they would install the technology on at least a part of their fleet. Hapag-Lloyd has previously said that using scrubbers was not its preferred solution.

Source: Platts