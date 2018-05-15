Container market weekly roundup: Head-haul routes to UK, N Continent from N Asia remain stable

Both head-haul routes to UK and North Continent from North Asia remained stable at $1,300/FEU last week. Carriers’ positions on future spot rates are mixed. Some are likely to secure a $50 increase on May 15 while others will maintain their spot rates through to May 31.

Carriers are reporting high utilization percentages for coming weeks, which could make a June 1 rate increase likely. But some carriers are introducing their new buildings into their schedules which could lead to lower than anticipated cargo allocation percentages as they are higher TEU vessels.

Across the Atlantic, the United States had a similar trade demand and cargo utilization trend. On May 1, some carriers for the North Asia to West Coast North America route were at $1,300/FEU while others were at $1,500/FEU. CPR13 was assessed at $1,300/FEU May 7.

But as vessel capacity has become full for the majority of carriers throughout the week, $1,400/FEU is now the representative box rate where Platts assessed PCR13 May 11. For PCR5, North Asia to East Coast North America box rates increased to $2,300/FEU May 11 from $2,100/FEU on May 4.

A mid-month GRI could occur but caution from some players could mean rates remaining steady or slightly lower to the end of the month. Nevertheless, the container industry seems in a more positive position than April.

Source: Platts