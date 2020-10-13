Container shipping group CMA CGM resumes online services after cyber attack

CMA CGM, the world’s fourth-largest container shipping group, said it has restored its online business services after a cyber attack last month paralysed activity.

France-based CMA CGM first reported the incident on Sept 28, saying it had shut down access to its online services after malware targeted its peripheral servers.

“The CMA CGM Group’s e-commerce sites are once again live with all their main functionalities up and running,” the company said in a statement on Sunday. “Applications and essential functionalities are now operational and secured.”

In a separate incident, U.N. shipping agency the International Maritime Organization (IMO) said on Oct. 1 that its website and intranet had been disabled by a sophisticated cyber attack and its IT specialists had shut down key systems to prevent further damage.

The IMO resumed full services a week later and an IMO spokeswoman said it had thwarted cyber attacks in the past, but this was the first one to have disabled services.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Susan Fenton)