Container Terminal 2 at Hamad Port Awarded Two GSAS Certifications

The Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD) awarded QTerminals Container Terminal 2 at Hamad Port with internationally recognized sustainability certifications under the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), in acknowledgement of the green building credentials demonstrated during the design and construction stages.

The project has received GSAS Construction Management certification with a Class A rating. Within the terminal, QAS South Building has received GSAS 3 Stars Certificate under Design and Build, Offices Scheme. In addition, the terminal is undergoing GSAS Design and Build for the whole of the Phase 1 and 2 area.

Celebrating the achievement, an awarding ceremony was held, marked by the presence of senior leadership from GORD, the Project Consultants and QTerminals which is the terminal operator responsible for enabling Qatars imports and exports and its maritime trade flows.

Appreciating QTerminals efforts in materializing sustainability goals, Dr. Yousef Alhorr, Founding Chairman of GORD, said, “In todays globalized world, ports play an integral role in shaping the economic development of nations. At the same time, terminal operators are the ones that add value and streamline supply chains.”

“QTerminals has an enormous responsibility to optimize and expand Hamad Ports operational capacity to better connect Qatar with the international market. It is heartening to see that in delivering its operational goals, QTerminals has remained climate-conscious by opting for environmentally responsible practices in developing sustainable infrastructure projects such as Container Terminal 2,” Dr. Alhorr added.

Speaking on behalf of QTerminals, Neville Bissett, QTerminals Group CEO, said, “QTerminals is proud to be part of this great and forward-looking sustainability initiative in port operations. We understand the importance and the impact of new developments on the environment and we will continue to drive these initiatives in all our future projects.”

Demonstrating outstanding on-site practices during the construction management phase, Container Terminal 2 is the first project to receive GSAS Construction Management certificate under GSAS 2019, which represents a comprehensive sustainability assessment framework for rating onsite practices developed by contractors.

GSAS-CM Class A rating attained by Container Terminal 2 represents one of the highest levels awarded to projects that incorporate sustainability best practices during construction.

GORD, a member of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, is a non-profit organization spearheading MENA regions sustainability milieu. GORD drives the transformation of societies, industries, and the built environment by influencing corporate ethos, fostering innovation, and developing capacity to enable low-carbon sustainable growth for present and future generations.

Source: QNA