Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg takes delivery of three new Konecranes RTGs for container handling

It is the first batch of five new rubber-tired gantry cranes (RTG) to be delivered this year under the programme for development of the terminal’s production infrastructure. The fleet of the terminal’s container yard equipment will thus be expanded to 24 RTGs in 2020.

The equipment will be used for moving and stacking containers at the terminal’s rear yards. The cranes of 50 tonnes lifting capacity are able to make stacks of 5+1 containers high and 7+1 containers wide.

The cranes have fully electrical drive system that ensures high reliability and performance of the equipment as well as reduction of expenses for maintenance and spare parts.

The RTGs are fitted with DGPS Autosteering for keeping straight driving path and additional safety systems involving laser sensors as well as an operator cabin complying with the current ergonomics standards.

The new cranes will be put into operation upon installation of additional equipment (radio antennas and terminals) and upon their registration by the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision.

Source: Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg: