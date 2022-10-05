Container throughput in Chinese ports rises in first eight months

Container throughput in Chinese ports continued stable growth in the first eight months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

In the January-August period, 194.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units of containers were handled at ports in China, up 4.1 percent year on year, according to the ministry.

The growth figure maintained the expansion of the first seven months of the year when the volume of containers handled at China’s ports increased by 4.2 percent year on year.

During the first eight months, cargo throughput at the country’s ports neared 10.25 billion tonnes, edging down 0.1 percent from the same period last year, the data showed.

Source: China Daily