Container Throughput in Vietnam Sets New Record in 2018

Vietnamese ports handled a total of 12,930,071 TEUs of containers in 2018, growing 8% year on year from 11,965,614 TEUs and setting a new yearly record, according to statistic compiled by the Vietnam Seaports Association (VPA). By region, ports in southern Vietnam were responsible for 9,610,321 TEUs, up 10.9%, holding a share of some 74% of the pie. Container throughput increased slightly at those in the north, rising 1.8% to 2,822,416 TEUs, but ports in central Vietnam suffered a decline of 5.2%, processing 497,384 TEUs. Containers to and from Mekong River Delta ports fell, too, going down1% to 73,096 TEUs

As for ports in southern Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City/Dong Nai processed 6,590,754 TEUs in total, up 7%. Containers to and from Ba Ria-Vung Tau, which hosts large containerships deployed on east-west routes, enjoyed a double-digit improvement of 20.8%, totaling 2,946,471 TEUs.

In Ho Chi Minh City/Dong Nai, Cat Lai, which is run by Saigon Newport Corporation, the largest port operators in Vietnam, held an overwhelming share of 72%, handling 4,721,277 TEUs, up 5.8%. Container throughput at Ben Nghe surged 13.6% to 313,895 TEUs. Containers to and from Vietnam International Container Terminals (VICT), in which Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a stake, rose 3.3% to 579,786 TEUs. In contrast, throughput almost halved at Saigon, plunging 46.4% to 171,730 TEUs.

Source: Japan International Freight Forwarders Association Inc.