Container throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan Port exceeds that of 2021

The container throughput of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China’s Zhejiang Province exceeded 31.08 million TEUs on Sunday morning, 34 days faster than last year, real-time port data showed.

The port has effectively kept the smooth flow of logistics despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Its 300 container routes connect ports all over the world. Sea-rail intermodal train routes increased to 22 by the end of October, pushing up the sea-rail container transport volume by 25 percent year-on-year.

It stands as the world’s busiest port in terms of cargo tonnage for 13 consecutive years. The port’s cargo throughput exceeded 1.2 billion tonnes in 2021. In terms of annual container throughput, it ranks third in the world for the year.

China’s foreign trade of goods expanded 9.5 percent year on year to 34.62 trillion yuan ($4.79 trillion) during the first 10 months of the year, customs data showed.

Source: CGTN