Container traffic rises 37% at Ruwais Port

With continuous rise in cargo handling, Ruwais Port is consolidating its position as Qatar’s northern gateway to trade. The port has witnessed around 37 percent increase in container traffic while vehicle handling at the port has risen by 30 percent during 2020, compared to previous year. The port plays the role of an additional access facility to promote the regional commercial shipments and to stimulate the economy of the northern part of Qatar.

Ruwais port’s performance during the last year was outstanding. “The port saw nearly 37 percent increases in the throughput of container volumes to 44446 TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units). RORO units at the port also registered a 30 percent increase from the previous year, crossing 1761 units for the year,” said a report by Qatar Ports Management Company (Mwani Qatar).

Ruwais Port had handled 32474 TEUs containers in 2019. The performance of Ruwais Port was outstanding in 2018 also as it handled 25002 TEUs containers. The port saw more than 100 percent increase in the throughput of livestock and Reefer container volumes.

The port has recently witnessed substantial improvements within Mwani Qatar’s efforts to rehabilitate Ruwais and align it with the standards of international ports.

The second phase of the port’s expansion, which was launched in December 2018, added about 156,000 square meters of storage space, which contributed to triple the port’s capacity. The navigation channel and port docks will be further expanded and dredged to reach 10 meters depth during the final stage of Ruwais Port upgrade project. This will facilitate the entry of all small and medium ships and cruise ships, in addition to further trade expansion with neighbouring countries.

Besides the usual handling of general cargoes, the port is now handling the increased demand of foodstuff and other commodities. It provides a ready solution by acting as a gateway for fresh commodities from neighbouring countries. These also included frozen and chilled commodities arriving in reefer containers.

Ruwais Port, the second commercial port, is located at the northern tip of Qatar. The port plays the role of an additional access facility to promote the regional commercial shipments and to revive and invigorate the economy of the northern part of Qatar.

It is playing an important role in meeting the requirements of different projects being implemented in Al Shamal.

Source: The Peninsula