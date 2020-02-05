Container traffic through Qatar ports 6.26mn tonnes at end of December

The overall container traffic through various ports in Qatar was 6.26mn tonnes at the end of December last year, according to the official figures.

The net tonnage through Qatar’s ports witnessed more than 49% shrinkage year-on-year; while it increased about 9% month-on-month in December 2019, said the figures released by the Planning and Statistics Authority in its latest monthly bulletin.

The total number of vessels calling on Qatar ports stood at 463, which, however, registered 40% and 6% decline respectively on annual and monthly basis respectively in December 2019.

The official data was devoid of details regarding number of vessels and net tonnage through Ras Laffan port in December last year.

Hamad Port, which has seen the world’s largest shipping companies seek entry to and growth in the Qatari and regional markets, berthed 156 vessels in December 2019, which saw about 14% growth both on yearly and monthly basis respectively.

The container traffic through the port stood at 2.63mn tonnes in December, which recorded about 8% shrinkage year-on-year; even as it saw more than 6% jump month-on-month.

Hamad Port’s strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq, and south towards Oman, QTerminals chief executive Neville Bissett had earlier said.

In December 2019, total exports of goods (including exports of goods of domestic origin and re-exports) amounted to QR23.59bn. In the case of total imports (valued at cost insurance and freight), it amounted to QR9.29bn.

Mesaieed Port berthed as many as 124 vessels in December 2019, which showed a 16% decrease on yearly basis; while it was 8% increase month-on-month. The net tonnage through the port stood at 1.86mn tonnes in December 2019, which saw a 10% decline year-on-year but witnessed 9% expansion on monthly basis.

Doha Port berthed 23 vessels during December 2019, showing 32% fall year-on-year but registered more than 53% rise month-on-month. The container traffic stood at 1.13mn tonnes, which more than doubled on a yearly basis and witnessed a robust 80% surge on monthly basis.

Haloul Port saw as many as six vessels berthed in December last year against nine the previous month. The net tonnage through the port was 626,000 tonnes, which reported 33% and 32% plunge year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.

Al Ruwais Port had seen 154 vessels berthed in December last year, which registered 22% and 28% decline on yearly and monthly basis respectively. The net tonnage through the port was 23,000 tonnes, which saw 31% and 21% fall year-on year and month-on-month respectively.

Besides the usual handling of general cargoes, the port is now handling the increased demand of foodstuff and other commodities. Al Ruwais port provides a ready solution by acting as gateway for fresh commodities from neighbouring countries.

Source: Gulf Times