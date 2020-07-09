Container Traffic Volume Regarding The Transit Services Provided By UTLC Era In June Exceeded 52 Thousand TEU For The First Time

According to recent data, container traffic volume en-route China – Europe – China regarding the transit services provided by Joint-Stock Company “United Transport and Logistics Company – Eurasian Rail Alliance” (UTLC ERA, joint venture of Belarusian, Kazakh and Russian railways) in May 2020 amounted to 52,5 thousand TEU that is twice as much as the same figure for the last year and represents an absolute volume record in monthly Eurasian container traffic.

Specifically, shipment of loaded containers to China in June doubled to 15 thousand TEU. 34 thousand TEU of loaded containers have been shipped to Europe that exceeds the same last-year figure by 2.2 times.

The total volume of traffic regarding the services provided by UTLC ERA in the first half of 2020 amounted to 223 thousand TEU, showing an increase of 65% compared to the reporting period of the last year.

“Achieving and even exceeding the volume of transit container traffic of 50 thousand TEU per month is an important milestone which we have long been striving for. The traffic volume of 49 thousand TEU was reported as early as May, and, despite the challenging situation in June, high motivation and close interaction with partners and customers helped us to achieve the goal.

Joint efforts of shareholders enabled to maintain high speed of transportation and to minimize technological delays along the entire route of the 1520 mm track. We had more than 100 trains operating daily within our services’ infrastructure, and the total fleet managed by UTLC ERA already amounts to almost 7 thousand railcars.

Our foreign partners highly appreciated the safety margin of the 1520 mm gauge infrastructure that enabled to double the traffic volume on the basic transit routes served by UTLC ERA without loss in quality within a short period. We will continue looking for new reserves and growth points for business development together,” said Alexey Grom, CEO of UTLC ERA.

Source: UTLC ERA