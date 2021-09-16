Container turnover of Hainan’s Yangpu port reached a record 125,500 TEU in August

Hainan’s Yangpu International Port organized the transportation of 125,500 TEU (equivalent to a standard 20-foot container) in August, which is almost a third higher compared to the same period in 2020. According to the “Hainan Daily”, this is a record figure for the port for a single month.

From the beginning of 2021 to the end of August, Yangpu’s cargo turnover reached 9.3 million tonnes. Its container handling amounted to 744,800 TEU, which is 50% higher compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the newspaper, the increase in these indicators is associated with the improvement of Yangpu’s infrastructure. In June, the harbor completed work on the reconstruction of two port terminals and increased the number of loading cranes. Thus, Yangpu’s annual throughput increased to 1.6 million TEU.

According to official statistics, Yangpu’s container traffic grew by 44% in 2020, exceeding 1 million TEU.

Yangpu International Container Port is located in the economic development zone of the same name in the northwest of the Island of Hainan. It plays an important role in the province’s economic development. It is expected that by 2025 it will become a transport hub of regional importance, through which up to 5 million containers will pass annually.

According to the plans of the Chinese authorities, within five years a “modern logistic and economic belt” will appear on the west coast of Hainan. It will connect the administrative center of the province, Haikou, in the north of the island with Yangpu port area in the northwest and Sanya in the south of the region. These areas, together with Dongfang City on the west coast, will become the island’s four main logistics clusters.

Source: TASS