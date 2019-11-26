Container volumes at Colombo Port up by 5.1 percent in September

Container volumes at the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka saw a 5.1 percent increase in September compared to the same period last year, local media reports said.

According to official statistics, the Port of Colombo handled 604,400 containers in September while domestic container volumes were up 2.5 percent to 108,735.

Transshipment volumes were up 5.2 percent to 483,240 TEUs in September and total volumes were up 5.5 percent to 4.366 million TEUs.

Volumes in the first seven months of 2019 were down 7.2 percent to 943,442 as Sri Lanka reduced its imports. In the nine months leading to September, the Port of Colombo handled 5.427 million TEUs, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

The Port of Colombo is one of the largest and busiest ports in South Asia. It is considered a maritime hub and handles transshipment from Europe, East Africa, the Persian Gulf, and Southeast Asia.

Source: Xinhua