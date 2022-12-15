Container xChange opens the real-time data door to container trading and leasing price data with its new solution: xChange Insights

In a bid to bring real-time container data accessibility, Container xChange, an online container logistics platform, has launched “xChange Insights”, a first-of-its-kind data-based solution for container traders, freight forwarders, shippers, and NVOCCs worldwide. This recent addition to the company’s product suite brings container market transparency by providing global container intelligence to support container logistics companies make smart trading and leasing decisions.

To understand the market pain points better, Container xChange polled over 250 container traders, freight forwarders, and NVOCCs and found that more than half (57%) of those surveyed spent over two hours finding real-time data on container prices and leasing rates. The poll also found that 44% of the shipping and container trading companies research and then analyse the procured data daily. This increases the manual workload on the professionals in the industry. Insights will solve this problem by giving access to real-time data and automating the process.

“Real-time price and leasing rates analysis is a challenge for many container logistics players due to the market’s slow adoption of technology. With technology penetrating deeper into the supply chain processes, it is time that we use big data for better decision-making. Most freight forwarders and container traders rely on their own experience or advice coming from established partnerships when judging business opportunities or exploring a new market. We simplify the access to data so industry participants can complement experience and offline knowledge with the latest facts when making decisions.”, said Dr. Johannes Schlingmeier, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange.

xChange Insights enables logistics companies to see and compare current container prices and SOC leasing rates in 130 locations around the globe, learn about price development for up to 2 years and make data-informed decisions. For example, whether it’s a good time to buy, sell or lease containers and what are the most lucrative cities for trading and leasing deals. The platform also highlights the latest trends, and relevant news, and provides guidance on main markets.

“’To address the container logistics market transparency issue and provide objective market data, we collect and analyse data from various sources: Container xChange marketplaces, container sellers and shipping lines. This information is then shared with our customers in an aggregated and convenient manner so that everyone can better understand the container pricing volatility and dependencies and derive better conclusions. We also plan to integrate even more data types and sources to further support our clients in developing their businesses.” adds Dr. Schlingmeier.

Welcor Containers, a global container trading company based in Uruguay, South America was able to create market opportunities using xChange Insights for its business. Talking about this, Bruno Kent, Head of Logistics, Welcor Containers said, “xChange Insights help us to enter the European trading market with confidence. We use Insights every day to check container prices and supply availability across Europe!”

Source: Container xChange