Containers and LNG Tankers Ruling the Newbuilding Market

The newbuilding market has been dominated by the container and LNG segments of late, but the dry bulk sector has also seen its fair share of action lately. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Clarkson Platou Hellas said that “in the dry market, clients of Almi Marine Management are reported to have placed an order at Dalian COSCO KHI for three firm 64k dwt ultramax bulk carriers, with expected delivery of two vessels in 1H 2024 and one further unit in 4Q of 2024. In Gas, Daewoo (DSME) has announced an order for a pair of 174k dwt LNG-carriers, believed to be with Mitsui OSK Lines, which due for delivery in 2Q 2026 and September 2026 respectively. Kawasaki HI Sakaide meanwhile have received an order for one 86,700 cbm LPG dual fuel VLGC from Nippon Yusen Kaisha with expected delivery in 2H 2024. Finally, Hyundai Samho HI have disclosed an order for one 174k dwt LNG-carrier with an un-named European client, for delivery in December 2025”.

The shipbroker added that “in Containers, Hyundai HI has announced taking orders for six 7,900 TEU container carriers with MSC. All six vessels are expected to deliver by June 2025. Finally, MSC are also reported to have turned to New Times SB’s for a significant order of fourteen 8,000 TEU container carriers, equipped with LNG dual fuel propulsion and all due for delivery within 2025. In the carrier market, Hyundai Samho HI announced an order for a pair 7,500 CEU PCCs for delivery in 4Q2024 and January 2025, which understood to have been concluded with clients of Ray Car Carriers Finally in the Tanker market this week, Zhejiang Friendship announced taking orders for three 4k dwt, two 3,5k dwt and one 3k dwt chemical tankers from Shanghai Hengzhou Shipping with delivery of all six vessels expected in 2024”, Clarkson Platou Hellas concluded.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market this week, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “Panamax Bulkers back on tracks. Last week 4 Panamax Bulkers reported sold. Coral Topaz 76.500 dwt Blt 2007 Sasebo reported sold to South Korean Buyers for usd 18.4 Mio, Doric Arrow 75.121 dwt Blt 2001 Hitachi reported sold to undisclosed Buyers for usd 13 Mio, Shao Shan 1 74.009 dwt Blt 1997 Tsuneishi reported sold to Chinese Buyers for usd 8.6 Mio, Panagea 73.700 dwt Blt 1999 Sumitomo reported sold to undisclosed at usd 8.8 Mio. Few Supramax bulkers as well have been reported sold: Desert Hope and sister Desert peace 57.411 blt 2011 Hyundai Mipo reported sold to undisclosed at usd 22.5 Mio each, Thunder 57.400 dwt Blt 2009 STX reported sold to Chinese Buyers at usd 18.350, Asian Champion 56.562 dwt Blt 2012 COSCO reported sold to undisclosed at usd 19.2 Mio.

3 handies reported sold including one at auction in Gibraltar: Dolce Vita 38.690 dwt Blt 2015 Chengxi reported sold to German Buyers at usd 25 Mio, Ocdean falcon 37.152 dwt Blt 2011 Hyundai Mipo reported sold to Greek Buyers at usd 17.9, while the vls at auction Zeus IV 32.162 Blt 2009 Hakodate reported sold to Greek Buyers at low/mid usd 16 Mio. On wet, 3 aframaxes reported sold: Silver 107.507 dwt Blt 2010 Tsuneishi reported osld to undisclosed dat usd 24.250, Astro Sculptor 105.109 dwt Blt 2003 Daewoo reported sold to undisclosed at usd 15.6 Mio, Banda Sea 105.576 dwt Blt 2007 Sumitomo reported sold to undisclosed at usd 20.8 Mio”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide