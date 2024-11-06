Containership Newbuilding Orders on the Rise
Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Xclusiv commented that on the dry bulk market, “on the Newcastlemax sector, clients of Chinaland Shipping acquired the “Crassier” – 206K/2007 Imabari for USD 28.8 mills. The Kamsarmax “Pan Energen” – 81K/2012 New Times was sold for USD 16 mills. This week we noted a high interest in Chinese built Ultramax and Supramax vessels. The Ultramax “Erin Manx” – 64K/2020 Tsuneishi Zhoushan was sold for USD 32.5 mills to clients of White Sea Navigation, while the 5-year older “Ey Haydn”- 64K/2015 Chengxi was sold for USD 23.5 mills to Chinese buyers. The Supramax “Medi Bangkok” – 53K/2006 Imabari found new owners for USD 11.8 mills. Last but not least, the Handysize “Poyang” – 40K/2016 Zhejiang changed hands for USD 21 mills”.
In the wet segment, Xclusiv added that “the VLCC “Taiga”- 311K/2007 Mitsui was sold for USD 44.5 mills to Chinese buyers. On the MR2 sector the “Jag Padma” – 48K/2005 Iwagi found new owners for high USD 16 mills. Finally, the MR1 “Nina”- 40K/2010 Santierul Naval Constanta was sold for USD 23.5 mills to Greek buyers basis TC attached at USD 24k/day till December 2025, whilst the one-year older “Allegra” – 40K/2009 Santierul Naval Constanta was also sold to Greek buyers for USD 24 mills”, the shipbroker concluded.
In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa also said that “after offers were invited 2 weeks ago, the Spring Bright 175,000 dwt built 2010 Namura was reported sold at $25.8 mln to c. of Chinaland, 2 weeks ago the Azure Ocean 180,000 dwt built 2007 Imabari was reported at $25 mln. Greeek Owners were reported to be behind the sale of 2 vintage PostPanamax units, the Ioannis M and Captain Mike around 87,000 dwt built 2005 IHI at $13 mln each. The modern Chinese controlled Handy Blue Ocean 40,000 dwt built 2020 JNS was reported to c. of Denholm at $30 mln. In the tanker market there was a strong interest for LR1/Panamax tankers. Three Greek controlled LR1 ice class 1A Ice Energy- Ice Victory- Ice Fighter around 70,000 dwt built 2006 Onomichi were sold en bloc at $72 mln. The Fulham Road 75,000 dwt built 2013 STX was reported sold for $44.5 mln and the younger Fulham Road 75,000 dwt built 2013 STX was reported to Greek Buyers at $44.6 mln”.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide