Containership Newbuilding Orders on the Rise

Newbuilding orders for container ships have been on the rise lately. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “containerships continue dominating activity. Jiangsu Rongsheng Heavy Industries will soon be re-opened after it cease operations in 2014, MSC placed an order for 8 + 4 x 11,000 teu ships with LNG dual-fuelled propulsion, deliveries starting in June 2027. Hapag-Lloyd kept expanding its existing order with Yangzijiang, adding 8 x more 17,000 TEU (1,600 reefer slot) containerships and securing an option for an additional 6 units. The price of each vessel is reported around $210 mln and deliveries are expected from end of 2027. Wan Hai Lines placed an order for 8 x 16,000 TEU vessels with dual-fuel methanol propulsion, split equally between Samsung and Hyundai Samho. Deliveries are expected to start early in 2027 the total cost is reported around $1.6 bln. Asia Pacific Shipping contracted 2 x 25,900 dwt chemical carriers at Wuhu for dely in 2027”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market, shipbroker Xclusiv commented that on the dry bulk market, “on the Newcastlemax sector, clients of Chinaland Shipping acquired the “Crassier” – 206K/2007 Imabari for USD 28.8 mills. The Kamsarmax “Pan Energen” – 81K/2012 New Times was sold for USD 16 mills. This week we noted a high interest in Chinese built Ultramax and Supramax vessels. The Ultramax “Erin Manx” – 64K/2020 Tsuneishi Zhoushan was sold for USD 32.5 mills to clients of White Sea Navigation, while the 5-year older “Ey Haydn”- 64K/2015 Chengxi was sold for USD 23.5 mills to Chinese buyers. The Supramax “Medi Bangkok” – 53K/2006 Imabari found new owners for USD 11.8 mills. Last but not least, the Handysize “Poyang” – 40K/2016 Zhejiang changed hands for USD 21 mills”.

In the wet segment, Xclusiv added that “the VLCC “Taiga”- 311K/2007 Mitsui was sold for USD 44.5 mills to Chinese buyers. On the MR2 sector the “Jag Padma” – 48K/2005 Iwagi found new owners for high USD 16 mills. Finally, the MR1 “Nina”- 40K/2010 Santierul Naval Constanta was sold for USD 23.5 mills to Greek buyers basis TC attached at USD 24k/day till December 2025, whilst the one-year older “Allegra” – 40K/2009 Santierul Naval Constanta was also sold to Greek buyers for USD 24 mills”, the shipbroker concluded.

In a separate note, shipbroker Banchero Costa also said that “after offers were invited 2 weeks ago, the Spring Bright 175,000 dwt built 2010 Namura was reported sold at $25.8 mln to c. of Chinaland, 2 weeks ago the Azure Ocean 180,000 dwt built 2007 Imabari was reported at $25 mln. Greeek Owners were reported to be behind the sale of 2 vintage PostPanamax units, the Ioannis M and Captain Mike around 87,000 dwt built 2005 IHI at $13 mln each. The modern Chinese controlled Handy Blue Ocean 40,000 dwt built 2020 JNS was reported to c. of Denholm at $30 mln. In the tanker market there was a strong interest for LR1/Panamax tankers. Three Greek controlled LR1 ice class 1A Ice Energy- Ice Victory- Ice Fighter around 70,000 dwt built 2006 Onomichi were sold en bloc at $72 mln. The Fulham Road 75,000 dwt built 2013 STX was reported sold for $44.5 mln and the younger Fulham Road 75,000 dwt built 2013 STX was reported to Greek Buyers at $44.6 mln”.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide