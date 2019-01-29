Containerships, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group specialized in intra-Europe, successfully carries out its first refueling with liquefied natural gas

The CMA CGM Group, a worldwide leading shipping group, is pleased to announce that the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) refueling (bunkering) of one of its subsidiaries’ vessels was successfully carried out on January 24th through its subsidiary Containerships, an expert in intra-Europe which it acquired last October.

Over the course of this unprecedented operation which took place at the Port of Rotterdam, 234 metric tons of LNG were bunkered onto the CONTAINERSHIPS NORD.

CONTAINERSHIPS NORD is the first LNG-powered vessel of the CMA CGM Group’s fleet

The 1,400-TEU (Twenty-foot equivalent units) CONTAINERSHIPS NORD joined the CMA CGM Group’s fleet on December 12th. It is the first of an order for four LNG-powered container ships. The following vessels are scheduled to be delivered over the next months.

Containerships also has a fleet of LNG-powered trucks, thereby enabling the CMA CGM Group to offer LNG throughout the transport cycle.

Containerships reinforces its commitment to the energy transition of the maritime industry

With LNG, Containerships, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, reinforces its commitment to the protection of the environment and the energy transition of the maritime industry. The use of this fuel indeed represents a real technological breakthrough which yields significant benefits compared to traditional heavy fuel oil:

Up to 25% less CO2 emissions,

99% less Sulphur emissions,

99% less fine particles emissions,

85% less nitrogen oxide emissions.

A pioneer in the use of LNG to power container ships, CMA CGM will take delivery of nine 22,000-TEU vessels from 2020 as well as two 1,400-TEU vessels, all equipped with motors using LNG.

Source: CMA CGM