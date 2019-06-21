Containerships introduces its second LNG-powered ship

Containerships, an expert in Intra-Europe and a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, is pleased to announce it took delivery of its second container ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR.

A new LNG ship joins the fleet: CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR

As the second LNG-powered ship for Containerships and the CMA CGM Group, the CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR will be phased into the redesigned BALT 2 service in the Port of Rotterdam on June 23rd, 2019. At the beginning of May, the 1,380-TEU vessel started its voyage from Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard in China to Northern Europe where it will operate alongside its sister ship CONTAINERSHIPS NORD.

With its dimensions and its high ice class, the CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR is suited for the navigational and climatic challenges of its operational area in Northern Europe and the Baltics. Moreover, the ship provides best-in-class container intake: with an exceptional high intake of 40ft and 45ft pallet-wide high cube containers, Containerships is underlining its customer-oriented approach.

At the end of June, the vessel’s first LNG bunkering will be carried out in Rotterdam where it will fuel an approximate of 200 metric tons of liquefied natural gas via ship-to-ship bunkering.

With its future sister ships CONTAINERSHIPS ARCTIC and CONTAINERSHIPS AURORA, two more LNG-powered vessels will join the fleet until the end of the year.

At a glance – CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR:

· Capacity: 1,380 TEU / 360 Reefer Plugs

· LOA, Width, Draft: 170 m, 27 m, 6.9 m

· Propulsion: Dual-Fuel LNG (10080 KW)

· Ice Class: 1A

· Shipyard: Guangzhou Wenchong Shipyard

BALT 2 – a redesigned environmentally-friendly service covering Northern Europe

The CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR will be deployed in the redesigned weekly BALT 2 service which links Northern Europe with the Baltic states and Russia. A total of seven major European ports are served, including the Port of Rotterdam which acts as an important transshipment hub, but also as bunkering port for the LNG vessels. With transit times of only 3-5 days, the BALT 2 service offers a fast and highly reliable connection between Northern Continent and the Baltics.

Moreover, customers of Containerships can profit from excellent transshipment and sustainable multimodal on-carriage solutions in the respective ports for further distribution of their goods.

Port rotation:

Teesport – Zeebrugge – Rotterdam – Helsinki – St. Petersburg – Riga – Gdynia – Teesport

Deployed Ships:

CONTAINERSHIPS POLAR (1,380 TEU), CONTAINERSHIPS NORD (1,380 TEU)

Source: Containerships