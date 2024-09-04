Contecon Guayaquil to handle COSCO’s general cargo ships

Contecon Guayaquil S.A. (CGSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) Ecuadorian business unit, has forged a significant partnership with COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers to handle the latter’s general cargo ships at the Port of Guayaquil for the next three years.

The partnership is in line with CGSA’s objectives to expand its client base, set the regional standard for service, and consolidate the Port of Guayaquil’s position as Ecuador’s main logistics hub. CGSA has handled six COSCO vessels since the beginning of the year and anticipates at least one vessel per month moving forward.

“Our commitment to innovation, outstanding customer service, and sustainable development in the port sector is stronger than ever. Moreover, our handling of project cargo plays a crucial role in supporting major investment projects across the country, significantly boosting economic growth and advancing regional port infrastructure,” said Javier Lancha, CGSA chief executive officer.

COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers, a division of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, operates and manages a fleet of over 100 vessels including multipurpose and heavy lift ships, semi-submersible vessels, and carriers for automobiles, logs, and asphalt. This fleet, the largest of its kind globally, establishes COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers as a worldwide leader in maritime transport.

Source: ICTSI