Contecon Manzanillo’s record volume in a single vessel call

Contecon Manzanillo S.A. (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit operating the Specialized Container Terminal 2 in the Port of Manzanillo, hit a new milestone with the handling of 14,400 TEUs during the recent call of the CMA CGM vessel APL Vanda. The milestone not only underscores the importance of the port, but also confirms Contecon Manzanillo’s ability to handle the mega ships that have started to arrive on the shores of the Latin American Pacific.

This milestone operation breaks Mexico’s port industry record for a single vessel operation.

“The operation on the APL Vanda, with more than 14,400 TEUs, is a historic milestone for Contecon Manzanillo and the entire Mexican port community. It reaffirms our capability to handle mega ships and large volumes per vessel call, and consolidates the confidence of our customers, with whom we jointly support the development and growth of Mexico,” said José Antonio Contreras, CMSA chief executive officer.

APL Vanda, which sails under CMA CGM’s Asia Central South America service, is the second vessel with 400-meter length overall to arrive at the Port of Manzanillo after the arrival of CMA CGM Alexander von Humboldt last August. It is also currently the largest vessel to dock at the port with a capacity of 17,292 TEUs.

The arrival of APL Vanda highlights the continued growth of the Port of Manzanillo and its critical role in facilitating global trade. It also consolidates Manzanillo’s reputation as Mexico’s gateway for cargo from Asia. Contecon Manzanillo is committed to providing world-class services that contribute to the region’s economic prosperity and strengthen its position as a key player in international trade.

CMSA’s dedication to growth and expansion remains unwavering. Looking to expand capacity by over 40 percent in the next two years, the company continues to invest in infrastructure and expansion to meet the growing demands of the industry. These investments are critical to support the region’s economic development and ensure the company’s readiness for future challenges and opportunities in the maritime sector.

Source: ICTSI