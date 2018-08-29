Continued Detention of Crew & Vessel in Iraq – One Year On.

Owners, managers and insurers are exasperated that one year on, MV Royal Arsenal and her crew remain under detention at Umm Qasr, Iraq, following a night time collision with a vessel owned and operated by the General Company Ports of Iraq (GCPI) in which there were 21 fatalities.

Questions have been raised about the qualifications of the deck crew navigating the AL MISBAR and the adequacy of life saving equipment for the number of passengers on board. It has been reported that the reinsurers of the AL MISBAR have declined to pay the total loss claim due to the unseaworthiness of the vessel, and the GCPI have paid compensation to the families of the deceased. Surprisingly, there have been no resignations by GCPI senior management as a result of the incident.

Despite concerted and repeated efforts to work with the Courts, the GCPI and the families of the deceased crew members to resolve this matter, very little progress has been achieved, and the vessel, and more importantly crew, remain at Umm Qasr. No quantified claims have been filed at Court, even 12 months after the incident, so it has not been possible for security for the claims to be provided to enable the ship and crew to leave.

Roy Khoury, Managing Director of the vessel’s managers, Blue Fleet Group said today:

‘This is a most distressing situation. Every time we try and move towards a resolution, fresh obstacles are created. We want to work with the families and the GCPI in a constructive manner, but it is just not possible when the goal posts are moved at every turn.

‘We will continue to support our crew by fully settling their wages and entitlements, by offering professional support, and by making sure that the vessel is supplied with provisions and with power, but it is most unfortunate and most unfair that the crew are being made to suffer in this situation. To date, Owners have incurred expenses in excess of US$1.8 million, and lost a year’s income.

‘This is perhaps a vivid demonstration of why Iraq, a country of such promise and potential, maintains such a low ranking in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, and might indeed serve as a warning to other companies in their trading relations with and within the Iraq.’

‘As a result, Owners have been in close contact with the St Vincent and Grenadines Flag Administration who referred the case to their Attorney General. He has recently confirmed the support of the St Vincent and Grenadines Government in bringing proceedings against the State of Iraq before ITLOS (International Tribunal Law of the Sea) in Hamburg due to the prolonged detention of the vessel and the apparent absence of an effective and responsive judicial system.’

‘Clearly, the GCPI view the application of the rule of law as an optional extra – Owners do not.’

MV Royal Arsenal was detained following a collision between the handymax vessel, with the compulsory Iraqi Pilot on board supervising the navigation, and a dive support craft ‘Al Misbar’, which was being used to ferry port employees from an offshore oil terminal. The ‘Al Misbar’ overturned and tragically 21 passengers and crew lost their lives.

Source: MTI Network