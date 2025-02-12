Continued modernisation of Hamburg’s fleet
Last week, the Hamburg fleet had two reasons to celebrate in Estonia: the new pilot transfer vessel HAMBURG PILOT 3 was successfully launched and is about to be delivered. At the same time, construction of the HAMBURG PILOT 4 started at the Estonian shipyard ‘Baltic Workboats AS’. Both vessels will replace the existing pilot vessels LOTSE 3 and LOTSE 4, further strengthening the environmentally friendly modernisation of the Hamburg fleet.
The two vessels are so-called type ships, which are strongly based on globally proven pilot vessels. In contrast to the last five newbuildings of the fleet, they are deliberately not equipped with a battery-electric hybrid propulsion system, as this is less suitable for the very specific operating profiles of pilot transfer services. Instead, both vessels are designed to switch to climate-neutral e-fuels as soon as possible.
The laying of the keel marks the official start of construction. Traditionally, a ‘good luck charm’ in the form of a €2 coin depicting Hamburg’s Michel church was attached to the keel. The ceremony was performed by future crew members Christian Schwieger and Dirk Lange.
Delivery of the HAMBURG PILOT 4 is scheduled for later this year.
Tecnical Data
HAMBURG PILOT 4, Typ LVS16
- Length overall: 17.95 m
- Beam overall: 5.87 m
- Maximum draught: 1.50 m
- Speed: 20 knots
- Crew: 2
- Special features:
- Exhaust gas after-treatment (catalytic converters and particulate filters)
- Wave-piercing bow for extra smooth handling in rough seas
- Automatic trim system for increased comfort and reduced fuel consumption
Source: Flotte Hamburg