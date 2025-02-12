Recent News

  

Continued modernisation of Hamburg’s fleet

in Port News 12/02/2025

Last week, the Hamburg fleet had two reasons to celebrate in Estonia: the new pilot transfer vessel HAMBURG PILOT 3 was successfully launched and is about to be delivered. At the same time, construction of the HAMBURG PILOT 4 started at the Estonian shipyard ‘Baltic Workboats AS’. Both vessels will replace the existing pilot vessels LOTSE 3 and LOTSE 4, further strengthening the environmentally friendly modernisation of the Hamburg fleet.

The new pilot transfer vessel HAMBURG PILOT 3 was successfully launched and is about to be delivered.

The two vessels are so-called type ships, which are strongly based on globally proven pilot vessels. In contrast to the last five newbuildings of the fleet, they are deliberately not equipped with a battery-electric hybrid propulsion system, as this is less suitable for the very specific operating profiles of pilot transfer services. Instead, both vessels are designed to switch to climate-neutral e-fuels as soon as possible.

The laying of the keel marks the official start of construction. Traditionally, a ‘good luck charm’ in the form of a €2 coin depicting Hamburg’s Michel church was attached to the keel. The ceremony was performed by future crew members Christian Schwieger and Dirk Lange.

Delivery of the HAMBURG PILOT 4 is scheduled for later this year.

Tecnical Data

HAMBURG PILOT 4, Typ LVS16

  • Length overall: 17.95 m
  • Beam overall: 5.87 m
  • Maximum draught: 1.50 m
  • Speed: 20 knots
  • Crew: 2
  • Special features:
  • Exhaust gas after-treatment (catalytic converters and particulate filters)
  • Wave-piercing bow for extra smooth handling in rough seas
  • Automatic trim system for increased comfort and reduced fuel consumption
    Source: Flotte Hamburg

