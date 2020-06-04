Continued Seasonal Capacity Adjustment on Asia-Australia Services due to COVID-19 Impact

Further to our general advisory issued on 6 April 2020 in which we announced that the YoYo service would be suspended until the end of June, please be advised that because the market demand has not picked up sufficiently under current COVID-19 conditions, we have decided to extend the temporary suspension of the YoYo service until the end of September.

The service is expected to resume subject to improved market demand, and as such we will continue to review the demand picture and adjust our capacity accordingly.

In addition, we will continue to adjust our Dragon service to call Hong Kong both southbound and northbound to provide South China coverage. Our Hong Kong calls offer comprehensive connections to the wider region.

Source: Maersk