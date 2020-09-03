Continued Security Vigilance Recommended For Vessels Transiting Arabian Gulf (Ag), Straits Of Hormuz (Soh), Gulf Of Oman (Goo), Red Sea, Gulf Of Aden (Goa) And Indian Ocean

Increasing threats to, and intimidation of, commercial vessels have been reported in recent weeks. Members with vessels, particularly tank vessels, transiting these regions are encouraged to remain thoroughly vigilant.

Vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf (AG), Straits of Hormuz (SoH) and Gulf of Oman (GOO) are encouraged to observe the Industry Reporting Guidance 19-07-21 released as a joint advisory from BIMCO, the International Chamber of Shipping, INTERTANKO and the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF). Your Managers strongly recommend that this guidance is posted on a vessel’s bridge for ease of access to watch officers, and that it be discussed during watch turnovers.

US commercial vessels operating in this area should review US Maritime Advisory 2020-011 for amplifying information and points of contact. For more information about US maritime alerts and advisories please visit http://www.marad.dot.gov/MSCI.

Additionally, the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) has been established to maintain freedom of navigation, international law, and free flow of commerce to support stability and security of the maritime commons in the Persian/Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, and the Bab el Mandeb. For further security guidance, please review the IMSC Bridge Reference Cards from June 2020.

