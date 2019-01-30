Continued uncertainty over supply fuels iron ore prices

Spot prices of both seaborne iron ore cargoes and port stocks in China have soared on continued uncertainty over the full impact of Vale’s mining dam rupture, despite weak end-user demand ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, market sources said.

Pilbara Blend fines were heard trading at Yuan 580/wet mt at Rizhao and at Yuan 585/wmt at Caofeidian on Monday, up from around Yuan 560/wmt last Friday.

S&P Global Platts assessed the 62% Fe Iron Ore Index at $78.70/dry mt CFR North China Monday, up $3.30/dmt from last Friday, while the front-month February TSI swap rose $4.05/dmt over the same period to $78.60/dmt.

However, end-users were inactive in the market, with the view that spot prices for PBF were unsustainable.

“No steel mill is going to pay over $75/dmt for PBF, especially with sufficient supply and weak steel margins of around Yuan 100-200/mt. There will be traders looking to capitalize on the current volatility, but end-user demand will remain weak,” a mill source in northern China said.

Still, there were increasing concerns over the longer term impact on the supply of low alumina fines given the current lack of clarity on the full extent of production that will be disrupted.

“There has not been much knee-jerk reaction on the end-user side as there is sufficient Brazilian Blend fines to cushion the immediate impact. Market expectations are for March-loading cargoes to be affected, but there are no specific details yet,” another Chinese mill source said.

“There were a few trades for low alumina fines at much higher premiums, but most sellers have taken their offers off the market as they expect premiums to continue rising after the holidays when steel production is expected to ramp up,” an international trader said.

Capesize shipments out of Brazil would be expected to come under close scrutiny as market participants continue to seek a clearer understanding on the full extent of the impact on supply, market sources said.

The MRS railway line which had a certain segment damaged in the dam rupture, could resume normal operations later Tuesday, a trader said.

The resumption of the railway line would ease fears that supply of alternative Brazilian fines from CSN and Trafigura would be affected.

