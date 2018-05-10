Contract awarded for Berth 3 Deck Replacement Project at Port of Port Hedland

Pilbara Ports Authority is pleased to announce York Civil Pty Ltd as the successful tenderer for the Port of Port Hedland Berth 3 Deck Replacement project. The project will see the demolition of the existing concrete deck and adjacent storage shed, construction of a new reinforced concrete deck, installation of new wharf fenders and other ancillary works. The demolition and construction works will require periodic closure of Berth 3, anticipated to occur between September 2018 and June 2019.

PPA has been working closely with customers and port users to minimise impacts on shipping during this time. Berth 3 is a multi-user berth primarily used for the export of salt and the import of fuels to service the Pilbara region. It was originally constructed in the 1960s. The Berth 3 Deck Replacement project will facilitate ongoing trade from the Pilbara and sustain local jobs and local industry as far as possible. The Berth 3 deck replacement project is a pilot project under the WA Industry Participation Strategy (WAIPS).

WAIPS is designed to maximise opportunities for Western Australian businesses to secure work on government contracts, promote increased apprenticeship, training and job opportunities in Western Australia, and raise awareness of local industry capabilities. York Civil Pty Ltd proposed high Pilbara region and WA-based content in undertaking the works. PPA will monitor York Civil Pty Ltd’s local content participation for the duration of the project delivery.

Source: Pilbara Ports Authority