Contship will celebrate its 50th anniversary at Transport Logistic 2019

Contship Italia Group (CSI), part of EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA, will celebrate 50 years of integrated port-to-door solutions at Transport Logistic 2019, the world´s biggest trade show for logistics, mobility, IT and supply chain management, from 4 to 7 June in Munich, Germany.

A pioneer in containerisation, the Group was established in Switzerland in 1969 by the Italian entrepreneur Angelo Ravano. Its slogan “We bring the ship to your factory” marks Contship role as a carrier-independent container logistics operator for integrated port-to-door services along the global supply chain.

The Group’s President Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello an Thomas Eckelmann, Chairman of Eurokai will be present at booth 111-210 in Hall B4, where CSI showcases its latest business developments in Italy and Morocco including La Spezia and Tangier expansion projects and Ravenna latest development. Recently, the company introduced new intermodal connections between its gateway terminal Terminal Gateway Ravenna and northern Europe. Furthermore, it features new rail links between Melzo and Lyon (France) and Switzerland – combining sustainability, supply chain efficiency and business development to support integrated logistics services in line with market needs.

Cecilia emphasises: “As we’re marking a crucial milestone in our company’s history, it’s important to highlight that we’ve only been able to come this far because of the continuous trust and confidence of our employees, partners, and customers. We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for this support. We will continue to engage actively with all stakeholders to provide our customers with efficient integrated solutions, designed to support the global supply chain.”

On 5 June, starting 6 pm, Contship and Eurogate will host a “get together” to celebrate the occasion with their customers, friends and partners, including shippers, freight forwarders, cargo owners, trucking companies, multimodal transport operators and rail traction companies.

Source: Contship Italia Group