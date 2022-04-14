COP 26: Clydebank Declaration for green shipping corridors

The UK announced the launch of the Clydebank Declaration at COP26 in Glasgow in November 2021.

Signatory states declared their ambition and intent to support the establishment of green shipping corridors – zero-emission shipping routes between 2 ports.

The naming of the Clydebank Declaration pays tribute to the heritage of the City of Glasgow and the River Clyde where the Declaration was signed on 10 November 2021.

The Declaration sits within the Zero-Emission Shipping Mission and is designed to complement work at the International Maritime Organization to enable zero-emission shipping.

Source: UK Department of Transport