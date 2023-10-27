Copper climbs on China optimism, technical signals
Copper prices clawed higher on Friday on some upbeat signs of recovery in top metals consumer China and as speculators reacted to bullish short-term technical signals.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 gained 0.7% to $8,039 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading and was set to add 1.2% on the week, the strongest weekly performance in more than a month.
“From a short-term perspective, we’ve managed to hold above a very key area of support, which has given a little confidence back to the market,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.
LME copper has bounced after touching an 11-month low of $7,856 on Monday to nudge above the 21-day moving average on Friday, a bullish short-term trading signal.
“What was a pretty tough month has been somewhat mitigated by those announcements from China,” Hansen added.
Profits at China’s industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September, adding to signs of a stabilising economy as the authorities launched a burst of supportive policy measures.
Despite the recent gains, it will be a struggle for copper to rally further, Hansen said.
“There are still the economic worries about not only China, but the wider world, we have not seen anything which could trigger a meaningful extension to the upside.”
LME nickel CMNI3 gained 0.8% to $18,225 a metric ton, but was set for its biggest weekly decline in a month, pressured by a surplus in the global market.
“We forecast a surplus in the global nickel market in 2023 of 307,000 tons, expanding from the surplus of 126,000 tons seen in 2022,” BMI analysts said in a note.
However, LME nickel prices could rally to around $20,000 a ton on stretched fund short positioning, supply risk in top producer Indonesia, and potential further Chinese easing, Citi analysts said.
Also supporting metals was a pause in a rally in the dollar index =USD, making greenback-priced commodities less expensive in other currencies,
LME aluminium CMAL3 slipped 0.3% to $2,191 a ton while zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.9% to $2,457, lead CMPB3 added 0.6% to $2,106 while tin CMSN3 rose 0.2% to $24,850.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes)