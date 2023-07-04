Copper dips on downbeat China data, dollar strength

Copper prices slipped on Tuesday, hurt by adismal demand outlook and weak economic data from top metals consumer China, and astronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4%at $8,366.50 per metric ton by 0736 GMT.

Meanwhile, themost-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 closed up 0.1% at 68,110 yuan ($9,437.18) per metric ton.

Chinese factory activity slowed in June, reinforcing the fact that demand for metals was under pressure, though there were expectations the government could undertake more stimulus measures to shore up the economy.

The dollar .DXY, which has been rising since mid-June on expectations of further U.S. rate hikes, was steady at 102.968. A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

“We are revising down our 2023 average annual copper price forecasts to $8,800/T, from $9,000 previously, on the back of weak global demand,” Fitch Solutions analysis unit BMI said in a report.

Prices are expected to stay volatile in the coming months, impacted by dollar moves and investor sentiment towards China’s manufacturing and construction sectors, the report said.

However, BMI expects copper prices will not drop significantly in 2023 due to tight inventories, projected weakening of the dollar in the second half, and improved demand from the Chinese construction sector in the coming months.

Combined copper stockpiles in LME, SHFE, COMEX and China bonded warehouses were last at 225,018 metric tons, down 55% from March and equivalent to only three days of global copper consumption in 2022, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1%to $2,156 per metric ton, nickel CMNI3 shed 0.1% to $20,565, lead CMPB3 fell 0.1% to $2,089, tin CMSN3 dropped 0.2%to $27,325, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.3% to $2,371.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.3% to 17,980 yuan per metric ton, nickel SNIcv1 edged up 0.1% to 159,500yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.5% to 20,085yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.5% to 15,520 yuan while tin SSNcv1 rose 0.9% to 224,710yuan.

Source: Reuters