Copper edges up on softer US dollar ahead of expected Fed rate cut

Copper prices in London edged up on Tuesday, driven by a softer U.S.dollar and expectations of an interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve a day later.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.1% to $9,395 per metric ton by 0406 GMT and nickel CMNI3 edged up 0.2% at $16,310.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,525, lead CMPB3 dipped 0.2% at $2,035 and tin CMSN3 fell 0.3% to $31,850 a ton, while zinc CMZN3 traded nearly flat at $2,945.

A weak dollar brought by aggressive rate cut hopes underpinned commodities, while copper also benefited from slowing inventory inflows and tight mine supply, said Sandeep Daga, a director at Metal Intelligence Centre.

The dollar traded near its one-year low on Tuesday, a day ahead ofthe expected start of an U.S. easing cycle that markets are betting may begin with an outsized rate cut.

A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH fell to 185,520 tons on Friday, the lowest since Feb. 23.

The fall in inventory points to a continued pick-up in pent-up demand after LME copper price surged to a record level above $11,000 a ton and amid growing tightness in scrap supply in China, said Benchmark Mineral Intelligence analysts in a note.

The premium to import copper into top consumer China SMM-CUYP-CN was at $63 a ton on Friday, compared to a discount of $20 a ton in May.

“However, … exiting bears… are lifting prices while bulls are looking on. Open interest has been falling. This tells me that despite the latest rally, prices are likely to be range-bound,” Daga added.

The Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sumana Nandy)