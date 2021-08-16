Copper falls as China data dents demand outlook
Copper prices declined on Monday on demand worries as data from top metals consumer China disappointed investors and showed signs of slowing in the world’s second-biggest economy.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.1% to $9,462 a tonne by 0610 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.1% to 69,770 yuan ($10,771.96) a tonne.
Both factory output and retail sales in China rose more slowly than expected in July from a year ago, as export growth cooled and new COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted business.
China is the world’s biggest copper consumer, and consumption of the metal is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
“The world seems to be slowly digesting the news that the post COVID-19 bounce back is not going to be a simple V-shaped recovery, but a long and hard road,” Malcolm Freeman, a director at UK broker Kingdom Futures, said in a note.
FUNDAMENTALS
China’s aluminium output in July slipped for a third month, with daily average levels at the lowest since October 2020, as continued power shortages kept smelter operating rates low.
LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.2% to $2,594 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.5% to 20,130 yuan a tonne.
The difference between LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract CMAL0-3 flipped to a premium of $8.25 a tonne, having stayed in discount since the beginning of August, indicating tightening nearby supply.
LME lead CMPB3 dropped 1.1% to $2,309 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 fell 1% to $3,004 a tonne. ShFE lead SPBcv1 declined 0.4% to 15,380 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 was down 0.4% to 236,800 yuan a tonne.
Chile’s Codelco said on Friday its Andina mine was operating at reduced levels due to a labour strike.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)